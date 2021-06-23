Nemesis truly got hold of Farouk Lawan, a former member of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, June 23

Lawan has been taken to the Kuje Prisons where he will be remain as a convict for the next seven years

This is coming about nine years after he was involved in a fuel subsidy bribery allegation that destroyed his career

Abuja - Just one day after an FCT high court in Abuja sentenced Farouk Lawan to seven years in prison for his involvement in a fuel subsidy scam, the former lawmaker has been taken to the Kuje correctional facility.

A source in the prison who spoke with Daily Trust on condition of anonymity confirmed that Lawan arrived the facility on Wednesday, June 23, to serve his jail term.

The verdict was given by an FCT high court on Tuesday, June 22 (Photo: Farouk Lawan Mohammed)

The source said:

“Yes, he was brought here (Kuje correctional facility) straight from the courtroom. From today, he has started serving his jail term and will continue until he finishes his sentence unless he appeals his case and wins the appeal at any point before he will be released."

Recall that Lawan was sentenced by the court to a seven-year jail term on Tuesday, June 22.

Legit.ng gathered that Lawan was found guilty of count one, two, and three bothering on corruptly asking for and obtaining a $500,000 bribe from Femi Otedola, in order to exonerate Zelon Petroleum and Gas Limited from the list of companies in the fuel subsidy scam.

For counts one and two, the court sentenced the former lawmaker was sentenced to seven years while for count three he was given five years.

However, the sentences were to run concurrently. The court also ordered that Lawan return the $500,000 to the federal government. Lawan represented Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency of Kano state, Farouk Lawan while in office.

Lawan was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) Lawan was at the time the House Chairman of the ad-hoc committee investigating the fraud around the oil subsidy regime in 2012.

