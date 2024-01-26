The court has taken action against the embattled Prof. Cyril Ndifon of UNICAL, and one of his lawyers

The professor and his lawyer have been sent to the Kuje prison following an order handed down by the high court in Abuja

Ndifon's problem began when, while serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Law at UNICAL, allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct, leading to his suspension and he has been in a court battle over allegations of sexual harassment and interference with justice

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court, Abuja division, has ordered the remand of Professor Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), and his lawyer, Mr Sunny Anyanwu, in Kuje Correctional Centre.

As reported by Vanguard, Justice James Omotosho gave this order on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The judge ordered that Ndifon and one of his lawyers be remanded in prison pending the hearing of their bail application.

This comes after Ndifon and Anyanwu were re-arraigned on an amended four-count charge bordering on alleged sexual harassment and an attempt to perverse the cause of justice, Leadership report added.

Why Prof Ndifon of UNICAL was remanded in jail

In August 2023, UNICAL launched an investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against the university don.

The students of the faculty had accused the professor of sexual assault and harassment against them.

In a massive protest, the students stormed the office of the university vice-chancellor, Prof Florence Obi, to register their grievances with different placards.

But the professor reportedly denied the allegation then, saying that some of his colleagues holding grudges against him were sponsoring the protest against him.

Conditions attached to tentative bail granted to UNICAL professor

The tentative bail is from January 10 to January 25. Ndifon and his counsel are to deposit their travel documents with the court.

The high court will continue hearing on the matter on January 26.

On Monday, January 8, 2024, the high court remanded the academic at the Kuje correctional centre.

Public condemnation, two other demands of law students from UNICAL

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian law students under the umbrella of LAWSAN demanded public condemnation of the alleged sexual harassment against UNICAL's Ndifon.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the national director of student rights, Richard Solomon, said the law students had forwarded a letter to the management demanding immediate action.

According to Solomon, aside from public condemnation, the union wants the management to ensure that all those involved in the allegation are brought before the law.

