President Buhari’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, has shared a recent encounter with his followers on social media

The creative photographer casually came across Hollywood actor Idris Elba walking on the streets of London

Bayo explained that he was completely star-struck and couldn’t get a picture with the actor because he had to be at the library

Bayo Omoboriowo, the personal photographer to President Buhari, has humoured his fans and followers on social media with a brief narration of his encounter in London.

The photographer shared a video and explained that he casually saw famous Hollywood actor Idris Elba on the streets of London.

Bayo Omoboriowo casually sees Hollywood's Idris Elba in London. Photo: @bayoomoboriowo/@idriselba

Source: Instagram

Bayo said he had no idea that he could be left star-struck until that very moment. He added that he wanted a picture with Elba but couldn’t get it because he had to be at the library.

He wrote:

"The thing was that I didn’t know I could be star-struck. I wanted a picture but couldn’t get it cos I also had to get to the library…"

The photographer also considered using Elba for his dissertation but he quickly erased the thought and said he would stick with Nigerian superstars.

Bayo, however, said those who know Elba should let him know that he is a fan.

See his post below:

Reactions

adenikeoyetunde said:

" me, I wouldn't have started shouting 'Brah Idris."

iteoluwakiisi__ said:

"He's filming Luther. That costume."

tobias.oy said:

"See how people even mind their business."

zia_fabricsnmore said:

"You are very observant, well done"

the.teens.bestfriend said:

"I would have screamed Uncle Idris."

event_technicals said:

"They are shooting a movie and everything seems pretty normal no crowd Can never be my Nigeria."

