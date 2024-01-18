The Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has been assigned a new permanent secretary by President Bola Tinubu

The President approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi of Zamfara State as the new permanent secretary of the ministry

Alhaji Shinkafi takes over from Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, now the new permanent secretary at the Ministry of Education

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has designated Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi of Zamfara State as the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

Upon taking up his new role in Abuja, Alhaji Shinkafi encouraged the ministry's personnel to dedicate themselves to enhancing productivity for the nation's progress.

He thanked President Tinubu for the appointment and encouraged the staff to work with him to validate his trust in his capabilities.

As quoted by Leadership, Shinkafi said:

“Anybody that dedicates himself to hard work would be treated as a friend. I am available but not for gossip.”

He also stated that he recognised the foundation laid by his predecessor, Didi Walson-Jack, and the ministry directors, vowing to build upon the established base.

New perm-sec reveals mandate

Shinkafi affirmed his willingness to collaborate with Minister Prof Joseph Utsev and Minister of State Muhammad Goronyo to ensure the ministry's success.

The outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mrs Walson-Jack, now transferred to the Ministry of Education, commended the staff for their dedication to excellence and encouraged them to continue supporting her successor.

Having assumed the role of Permanent Secretary in 2020, Shinkafi, with previous experience in the ministries of Finance and Women Affairs and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is now tasked with his new responsibilities in the Ministry of Water Resources.

Tinubu gives Walson-Jack fresh appointment

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has approved Didi Esther Walson-Jack's appointment as the education ministry's permanent secretary.

Former president Muhammadu Buhari first appointed Esther in 2017, and she served in various capacities.

She is the wife of the former NBA general secretary and a leading civic educator, Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack.

