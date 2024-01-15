The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said the northern region has not recovered from the 15th January 1966 military coup.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Bab, said the coup plotters killed the region’s most illustrious sons

Tukur Muhammad-Bab said Nigeria should not forget to observe January 15th as a Day of National Mourning for Democracy

FCT, Abuja - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has revealed why the northern region of the country is yet to recover from the 15th January 1966 military coup.

The northern group said the coup plotters killed the region’s most illustrious sons, ending their brilliant political and military careers, Daily Trust reported.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, disclosed this in a statement while remembering the heroes who paid the supreme price.

Muhammad-Baba said :

“Arewa will never forget and the nation should not, not then and no amount of historical revisionism will erase the rabid ethnicism clear in the planning and execution of the coup.

“The attempt to whitewash the political mess, as indeed being attempted by otherwise highly educated people, will not erase the dark and indelible ink in which the history of the event is written. ACF decries, rejects and condemns any such historical revisionism, or attempts to shatter the unity of Arewa. The strategy is puerile at best and provocative at worst. January 15th, 1966 remains a day of infamy in our national history. The essence of marking the date as we do is not to ever forget its dire consequences and that we must guard against similar actions in the future.”

