BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Executive Director, Governing Council of Gas Infrastructure Fund
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of executive director and Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).
Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement on Friday, January 12.
This was contained in a post shared by the Special Assistant to the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Dada, via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Dolusegun16
Ngalele said the appointments are domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)
(1) MDGIF Governing Council Chairman — Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas)
(2) MDGIF Executive Director — Mr. Oluwole Adama
(3) MDGIF Governing Council Secretary — Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe
(4) NMDPRA Chief Executive — Engr. Farouk Ahmed
(5) Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
(6) Representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance
(7) MDGIF Independent Member — Ms. Amina Maina (North-East)
(8) MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Edet David Ubong (South-South)
(9) MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West)
