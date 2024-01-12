Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of executive director and Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement on Friday, January 12.

Tinubu approves appointments of governing council, executive director of gas infrastructure fund

Ngalele said the appointments are domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

(1) MDGIF Governing Council Chairman — Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas)

(2) MDGIF Executive Director — Mr. Oluwole Adama

(3) MDGIF Governing Council Secretary — Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe

(4) NMDPRA Chief Executive — Engr. Farouk Ahmed

(5) Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

(6) Representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance

(7) MDGIF Independent Member — Ms. Amina Maina (North-East)

(8) MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Edet David Ubong (South-South)

(9) MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West)

