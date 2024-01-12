The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy has been beefed up with 11 new directors

The appointment of these new directors was on the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A statement from the presidency confirmed their appointment on Friday, January 12, as approved by President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eleven (11) new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

These executive directors will head the parastatals and agencies under the ministry, including the National Council for Arts and Culture, the National Films and Censors Board, and the National Gallery of Arts.

The Presidency announced the new appointees on Friday, Jan. 12. Photo Credit: The Presidency

Source: Facebook

Who are the new appointees?

As contained in the statement issued on Friday, January 12, by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, these directors include:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

(1) Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre

(2) Dr Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board

(3) Mr Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture

(4) Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture

(5) Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum

(6) Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art

(7) Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies.

(8) Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria

(9) Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation

(10) Ali Nuhu — Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation

(11) Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments

The announcement states that the President has directed the appointed individuals to carry out their responsibilities adhering to the utmost professionalism, diligence, and patriotism standards.

The goal is to enhance the vibrancy and strength of the creative sector.

Tinubu orders suspension of NSIPA programmes

In another report, President Tinubu issued a presidential order to suspend the national social investment programmes.

This decision is due to the corruption scandal surrounding the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

It was gathered that the president's decision affected four programmes under the operation of the NSIPA, including the N-Power initiative.

Source: Legit.ng