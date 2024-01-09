Pastor Adeboye has taken a bold stance against non-members and guest preachers in the RCCG parishes

The revered man of God issued a guideline that would prevent external pastors from delivering sermons at RCCG parishes worldwide

This was conveyed in a memorandum signed by Adeboye's special aide, Pastor Oladele Balogun

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has explained why non-members of the church should not be allowed to preach in its parishes.

Recall that a memo that went viral on Monday, January 9. The memo, signed by Adeboye's special assistant, Pastor Oladele Balogun, stated that “no external preacher, speaker or minister should be permitted on any of our altars or platforms.”

RCCG explains directive stopping non-members from preaching

In an interview with The Punch on Monday, the RCCG head of media and public relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, said the memo was an internal document, and the recent directive wasn’t really a ban but a guideline to ensure approvals were gotten before external members were invited.

Olubiyi said:

“It’s supposed to be an internal document. And it’s not a ban per se, it’s just a kind of rule or guideline. What the church is saying is that before any of our branches invite a preacher from another church or another ministry, clearance should be sought.”

He added that the directive was in line with the church’s beliefs and doctrines.

