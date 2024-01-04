Ibadan, Oyo - Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday, January 4, experienced its first rainfall of 2024.

As reported by Punch, the intense rain began at approximately 3:40 am and continued for about 40 minutes, concluding around 4:20 am.

This unanticipated downpour, lacking lightning, strong winds, and thunderstorms, was observed in areas such as Omi-Adio, Ido Local Government, Ibadan South West Local Government, and various other parts of the city.

Residents react to unusual rainfall

Residents joyfully welcomed the rainfall, considering it a "blessing in the new year."

Mr Paul Ademola, a resident of Omi Adio, expressed relief from the evening heat and mild morning harmattan due to the refreshing rain.

He said:

“It is also a relief from the harmattan haze made worse by untarred roads, causing illnesses among residents of Omi–Adio.

“I think it is important for the local government authority to pay urgent attention to constructing the roads.”

Mr Nicholas Olabanji, a farmer, expressed that the rain was a welcome occurrence and a sign of early rainfall for the year.

A roadside trader, Mrs Romoke Alao, echoed similar sentiments, considering the rain a blessing and a positive omen for the upcoming year.

It was reported that certain areas in the Ibadan metropolis, such as Oke-Itunu and Mokola in Ibadan South West, did not experience any rainfall.

