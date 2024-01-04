Sadiya Farouq, a former minister, has refused to honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

FCT, Abuja - A senior official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Sadiya Umar Farouq, former minister of humanitarian affairs might be arrested by operatives of the anti-graft agency within the week.

This is following Farouq's refusal to voluntarily appear before investigators at the EFCC’s headquarters as officially requested by the commission.

Farouq is being investigated over the sum of N37.1 billion that was allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor. Photo credit: Sadiya Umar Farouq

EFFC not backing down on Farouq's probe

Following an invite by the EFCC, Farouq ignored the agency and was not represented by her counsel, Channels Television reported.

Now, according to The Punch in a report on Thursday morning, January 4, Farouq could be arrested soon.

The EFCC official said:

“Hajia Sadiya didn’t show up at our office today (Wednesday, January 3) for interrogation. In fact, she kept interrogators waiting for hours.

“Meanwhile, our operatives may arrest her this week and bring her in for questioning if she fails to show up tomorrow (Thursday, January 4).”

Embattled Farouq snubs EFCC

Farouq indicted

Legit.ng also reported that the EFCC reportedly uncovered N37 billion allegedly laundered in the ministry where Farouq served during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The money was allegedly transferred from the federal government’s coffers and sent to 38 different bank accounts domiciled in five legacy commercial banks.

Farouq denies link to accused contractor

Meanwhile, Farouq said she does not know Okwete.

She stated that she performed her duties as a minister with integrity and accountability and that she is ready to justify her actions if needed.

