The Senate will hold a plenary session on Saturday, December 30, at 1 pm to consider and pass the 2024 budget

The decision to shift the date was communicated by the Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, aiming to uphold the federal government's January-December budget cycle policy

The National Assembly's leadership has expressed its commitment to passing the 2024 budget before the end of 2023 in line with this policy

FCT, Abuja - The Senate will commence plenary to consider and pass the 2024 budget on Saturday, December 30, by 1pm.

Recall that the Red Chamber had earlier adjourned plenary till Friday, December 29, to consider and pass the 2024 budget.

However, the date was shifted to Saturday, December 30, according to a statement by the Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, The Nation reports.

Senate wants to maintain January-December budget cycle policy

Legit.ng gathers that the leadership of the National Assembly had expressed its readiness to pass the 2024 budget before the end of 2023 to maintain the January-December budget cycle policy of the federal government.

“This is to kindly inform Distinguished Senators that the plenary sitting of the Senate, scheduled for Saturday, December 30th, 2023, will hold by 1pm prompt," the statement by Akubueze read.

Tinubu’s budget lacks strategic plan to improve Nigerians

Meanwhile, the N27.5 trillion 2024 appropriation bill presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been criticised for lacking a strategic plan to improve and impact the lives of Nigerians.

The budget, tagged ‘Budget for the Renewed Hope’, was presented before the National Assembly on Wednesday, November 29.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, the chairman of the Board of Amnesty International, Nigeria, and executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the budget does not have the potency to curb the hardship of Nigerians who are already plunged into deplorable conditions worsened by the unplanned removal of petrol subsidies.

