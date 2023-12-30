The marriage between a four-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man in the Akeddei community has gotten the attention of the Bayelsa state government

Governor Douye Diri-led government has intervened by inviting the parents of the minor and the supposed husband

The state government said it is "taking steps to rescue the child from all the key actors in relation to this illegal ceremony"

Bayelsa state, Akeddei - The Bayelsa State Government has intervened in the illegal marriage of a four-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man in the Akeddei community, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Douye Diri-led government has invited the parents of the minor and the 54-year-old man after the legal marriage went viral on social media, Premium Times reported.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Women, Children Affairs and Social Development and Gender Response Initiative Team

The government of the oil-rich state said the marriage is repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

According to the New Telegraph, the traditional ruler honoured the government’s invitation and promised to produce the child, her parents, the groom, the youth leader and the chairman of the Community Development Committee.

The state government said it does not support child marriage under any guise of tradition and customs.

“That is why the state government did not hesitate to assent to the passage of the Bayelsa State Child Rights Law.

“We are taking steps to rescue the child from all the key actors in relation to this illegal ceremony that they tagged a “mere spiritual” affair.

“The law is clear on issues of tradition and customs that are repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience and working with the Bayelsa State Police Command, we shall ensure incidents like this do not occur in the state again."

Outrage as 54-year-old Akpos marries 4-year-old girl in Bayelsa

Legit.ng earlier reported that a child rights advocacy organisation, Do Foundation, criticised a 54-year-old man named Elder Akpos for marrying a four-year-old girl in Bayelsa state.

The traditional marriage occurred on Tuesday, December 26, with the approval of the girl's parents.

Community sources revealed that the girl asserted that the man was her husband from a previous life who had died mysteriously, and she had been searching for him across various locations over the years.

