NAFDAC has raised an alarm over adulterated wines and drinks in circulation this Yuletide

The agency took a step further to list the products Nigerians should check properly before purchasing and consuming

NAFDAC DG, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, advised Nigerians further to follow its simple steps and not fall victim to the deadly products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has unveiled a list of adulterated wines and drinks in circulation.

NAFDAC shows Nigerians easy steps to spot fake products this festive season. Photo credit: National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control

NAFDAC also enlightened Nigerians on steps to verify the original products from fake, Leadership reported.

According to the agency, the list of adulterated products includes:

Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels, Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff Ice, Eva Non-Alcoholic Drink, Evra Non-Alcoholic Drink, Cartel, and others.

Also, NAFDAC disclosed that there is also date revalidation for expired products like Peak milk, Powdered milk, Ketchups, Yoghurt, Coca-Cola products, packaging of fake and substandard products, which are later sold to unsuspecting members of the public for consumption.

How to identify adulterated products:

While urging Nigerians to remain vigilant, NAFDAC tasked consumers to always scrutinize branded drinks to distinguish them from counterfeits before consuming them.

Following an intelligence tip-off, the director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, in a press statement, also disclosed that the agency carried out several weeks of intelligence gathering and collation of data on the activities of these merchants of death.

According to Adeyeye,

“NAFDAC wishes to advice that the members of the public should shine their eyes during this yuletide season. We are using this medium to appeal to Nigerians to buy only NAFDAC registered drinks from reputable and licenced retailers, bars and supermarkets.

“If the product is being sold well below its normal price, or doesn’t seem to include normal taxes on liquors, then it is probably fake. Check for poor quality packaging, spelling mistakes and unusually shaped bottles. Look for the contact information and address of the manufacturer. If it is missing, the alcohol is fake.

“Inspect the seal on the bottle. If the seal is broken or damaged, then the contents might have been interfered with and are not safe to drink. Check for fake bar codes. If you have an app on your mobile that scans bar codes, scan it and see if it’s listed as the correct product and beware of bad smells! If it smells like paint stripper or nail polish remover, then it probably is!”

