Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State, is set to be honoured by the Awujale of Ijebuland

El-Rufai would be honoured with a chieftaincy title on Saturday, December 16, as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland

This accomplishment makes him the first non-Yoruba and a northerner to be conferred a title in the history of Ijebuland

Ijebu Ode, Ogun - The former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is on the verge of being conferred the title of chieftaincy of Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland in Ogun state.

El-Rufai announced this via his official X handle on Friday, December 15.

El-Rufai will be conferred the title of Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland on Saturday, December 16. Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

This new achievement makes him the first non-Yoruba, northerner, or anyone outside the southwest to be conferred a title in Ijebuland.

El-Rufai would be conferred the chieftaincy title by His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Paramount Ruler and Awujale of Ijebuland.

Elated by the news, El-Rufia, via his X handle, wrote:

"I am also privileged to be the first Nigerian outside of Southwest of Nigeria to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale in his nearly 64-year reign.

"I am to be recognized as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland. I am grateful to Kabiyesi Awujale for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this."

Awajule to honour Otunba Lawal with 2 chieftaincy titles

Similarly, a former gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Otunba Jimi Lawal, would be conferred with two chieftaincy titles.

According to El-Rufai's social media post, Otunba Lawal would be honoured for his contributions to the Ijebu Kingdom and Nigeria, along with his wife, Maryam Lawal.

El-Rufai wrote:

"Please join me, Jimi, and our families and friends in prayers for a hitch-free event and good health, long life and prosperity of His Majesty Awujale and all of us."

Source: Legit.ng