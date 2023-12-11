The federal government has spoken on the reason Illegal loan apps would continue to run in Nigeria

The federal government of Nigeria has opened up on the reason it is unable to eliminate the operations of illegal loan apps despite its efforts.

Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera disclosed this while reacting to the allegation of corruption in the FCCPC on X page.

Apps cannot be stopped

According to the CEO, some of the loan platforms use Data Manipulation Language, (DML) apps that operate illegally by wallets through PSSPs, hence it is difficult to stop them.

He said,

“No way to stop DMLs operating actually. They spring up daily in different places on the internet using APKs & when bank accounts are frozen, they operate by wallets through PSSPs. We are chasing every day, but won’t ever stop them all."

He added that the issue has nothing to do with bribes as claimed by those who feel that the FCCPC officials are inefficient in their duties but exploit companies.

Irukera said this in response to an X user who accused the commission of exploiting companies.

According to the user, @iefsafrica, desk officers intentionally delay license issuance, due to bribery.

The user who posited that Nigeria cannot be great due to this level of corruption stated,

“Nigeria cannot be great when this level of corruption is present in @fccpcnigeria. Their staff are involved in exploiting companies, and DMLs desk officers intentionally delay license issuance, due to bribery.”

