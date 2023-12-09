On December 3, a drone strike by the Nigerian Army in Tudun Biri, Kaduna state, intended for bandits, mistakenly hit residents celebrating Maulud Nabiyy, resulting in over 80 deaths

A report reveals that accidental military airstrikes in Nigeria have killed at least 416 unarmed citizens in nine years, affecting at least 16 communities

Numerous incidents, including those in Kayamla, Rann camp, Daglun, Ajia community, Gajigana, etc. highlight the recurring problem of accidental airstrikes causing civilian casualties

Tundun Biri, Kaduna state - On Sunday, December 3, a drone strike was carried out by the Nigerian Army on Tudun Biri, Kaduna state.

The soldiers said they were targeting what they thought was a group of bandits but mistakenly hit Tudun Biri residents celebrating Maulud Nabiyy, killing over 80 people.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has paid a condolence visit to the Tudun Biri community in Igabi LGA, Kaduna state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

The tragic accident brings back disturbing memories of previous incidents where the Nigerian military mistakenly bombed many communities and killed innocent citizens in the cause of the anti-terrorism war.

History of military's accidental strikes in Nigeria

A report by Daily Trust indicates that accidental airstrikes of the Nigerian military have killed at least 416 unarmed citizens within nine years.

At least 16 communities were affected within the same period.

10 killed in Kayamla village

On March 16, 2014, at least 10 innocent citizens lost their lives in an accidental strike by the military.

The incident took place in Kayamla village, Borno state, when airstrikes targeting terrorists misfired.

Accidental airstrike killed over 50 in Rann camp

On January 17, 2017, military airstrikes killed 53 internally displaced persons at Rann camp in Borno state.

Legit.ng gathers that some international organisations put the death figure at 115 and more than 100 injured.

A Red Cross vehicle leaves Maiduguri State Specialist Hospital. Many died in an IDP camp in Borno state from an accidental military airstrike on January 17, 2017, in Rann. Photo: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP

20 killed in Daglun community

The accidental airstrike of February 28, 2018, happened in Daglun community, also in Borno state.

It was reported that 20 civilians died in the tragic incident.

Ajia community airstrike: 11 dead

On April 11, 2019, the Ajia community, located at Birnin Magaji local government area of Zamfara state, suffered an accident airstrike by the Nigerian military.

No fewer than 11 persons reportedly lost their lives.

Gajigana and Mainok airstrikes

In Gajigana village and Mainok, Borno tate, accidental airstrikes also occurred on July 2, 2019 and April 25, 2021.

At least 13 civilian casualties and 30 soldiers died respectively, due to airstrikes from the troops of the Nigerian Air Force.

Buwari village and Kwatar Daban Mascara airstrikes

On September 16, 2021, nine farmers were struck dead in Buwari village in Yobe state by air troops going after terrorists in the area.

Similarly, 20 fishermen at Kwatar Daban Mascara in Borno State also lost their lives on September 26, 21, due to airstike.

Airstrikes in Kuragba, Kunkunni villages

Casualties were also recorded at Kuragba community, Shiroro local government area of Niger state on April 20, 2022. Six children were among those who died in the incident.

On July 6, 2022, at Kunkunni village, Safana local government area of Katsina state, two people died due to airstrike.

60 died in Dausadau Emirate

At least 60 people reportedly died on December 17, 2022, at Mutunji community, Dausadau Emirate in Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

Meanwhile, in the north central region, 18 and 40 persons died in Galkogo community, Shiroro LGA, Niger state, and Rukubi community, Doma LGA, Nasarawa state on January 24 and 25, 2023, respectively.

One dead in Kwaki village

One woman was killed in an airstrike at Kwaki village, Shiroro LGA, Niger state in August 2023.

Thhree people were also killed on March 3 at Sabon Gida village, Fatika district Giwa of Kaduna state.

Tudun Biri airstrike: Over 600 northern lawyers to sue FG

Meanwhile, the Concerned Northern Forum, constituting over 600 lawyers, has expressed its readiness to institute legal action against President Bola Tinubu-led federal government over the accidental bombing of the Tudun Biri community.

Barrister Nafi’u Abubakar, the legal practitioner who spoke on behalf of the over 600 lawyers, explained that the forum will work to ensure that the families of the victims of the incident get justice.

Nafi'u said this while speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Saturday, December 9.

