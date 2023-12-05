FCT, Abuja - A counter-terrorism organisation operating under the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) has urged the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) to promptly summon former Kano state governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for questioning regarding recent protests, assaults on citizens, and attacks on the judiciary.

The group has expressed concern that if swift action is not taken, Kwankwaso's faction, known as Kwankwasiyya Moment, might incite unrest in the country following the recent court decision removing Abba Yusuf as the elected governor of Kano state.

Kano state has faced political unrest since the appellate court's sack of Governor Abba Yusuf. Photo Credit: DSS/Rabiu Kwankwaso

During a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, December 5, Terrence Kuanum, the National Coordinator of the organisation, also sounded an alarm that Kwankwasiyya Moment is plotting coordinated attacks against the reputation and person of the Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the potential to cause civil disturbances in Kano and Abuja.

Kuanum disclosed that since the eve of the tribunal judgment on the Kano State governorship election petition, which ousted Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf as the State Governor, members of the judiciary, particularly judges, have become targets for elimination by Kwankwasiyya foot soldiers.

The organisation stated that this activity has already commenced with isolated protests by a few troublemakers, masquerading as demonstrators opposing the Appeal Court's decision affirming the removal of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Governor of Kano State.

The group said:

"Without reservation, we call on the Director General of State Security Service to immediately invite Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for interrogation before Kwankwasiyya set the country on fire. With his position as a former Governor, former minister of Defence and Senator, he did has the capacity to cause violence and he is bent on doing so.

"We also recommend the arrest and interrogation of the following violence merchants who are already engaged by Mr Kwankwasiyya to spearhead the civil unrest in Abuja, Mr Ladipo Johnson, Ladipo Olayoku, Alhaji Abba Kawu, Prince Nwaeze Onu, Tunde Oke, Badmus Kilamuwaye and Olufemi Oguntoyinbo among others."

