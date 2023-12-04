It has become a worrisome issue on the part of the Nigerian government as qualified doctors jet out from Nigeria to other countries for greener pasture

A recent report revealed that Nigerian doctors are moving into the UK at an alarming rate

Although India remains the country with the highest number of foreign doctors in the UK, Nigeria is set to overtake the record

The rate of migration of Nigerian doctors to the United Kingdom (UK) has surged, with 1,197 doctors making the move between May 29, 2023, and December 1, 2023, according to the General Medical Council of the UK.

More doctors migrate to the UK, NMA laments

A report compiled by The Punch revealed that Nigeria is set to overtake Pakistan and become the country with the second-highest number of foreign-trained doctors in the UK.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed serious concern about this trend. While lamenting the high rate of medical brain drain, NMA predicted that Nigeria might face the unprecedented challenge of importing doctors in the future.

Beyond the UK, other African countries are actively recruiting Nigerian medical specialists, further exacerbating the ongoing healthcare workforce crisis in Nigeria, "the japa syndrome".

Reacting to the development, the chairman, committee of chief medical directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals, Prof. Emem Bassey, said:

“Some African countries are also beginning to poach from Nigeria."

FG orders retired doctors back to work, with conditions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has approved doctors, nurses, and other health workers to serve as contract staff after retirement.

The development follows the ongoing discussions regarding the retirement age of medical and dental consultants and other health workers in the country.

The decision is based on a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health to Chief Executives of Agencies, Chief Medical Directors, Medical Directors, Heads of Regulatory Bodies, and schools.

NARD laments, says only 10,000 resident doctors remaining in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has revealed the number of medical doctors in the country.

According to the president of the association, Dr Emeka Orji, only about 10,000 resident doctors are left. According to him, about 100 resident doctors leave the country monthly to seek greener pastures, Punch Newspaper reports.

He told the newspaper that the major causes of the emigration were poor remuneration, poor welfare, and lack of housing schemes,

