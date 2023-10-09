The Federal Government has approved the reappointment of retired medical doctors, nurses, and other health workers as contract staff

The development is contained in a circular issued by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation

The circular states that the medical workers can return to work on a contract basis and be placed on their last salary before retirement

The Nigerian Government has approved doctors, nurses, and other health workers to serve as contract staff after retirement.

The development follows the ongoing discussions regarding the retirement age of medical and dental consultants and other health workers in the country.

Retired medical workers to be reappointed as contract staff Credit: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Health workers seek review of retirement age

Punch reports that the decision is based on a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health to Chief Executives of Agencies, Chief Medical Directors, Medical Directors, Heads of Regulatory Bodies, and schools.

The circular asks the agencies to ensure compliance with a previous circular issued by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and applicable to all staff within their respective institutions.

According to reports, the new circular comes amid a statement from the Head of Civil Service of the Federation requesting a review of the retirement age to 65 and 70 years for health workers.

The Office of the Head of Service Reportedly rejected the proposed review of the retirement age of medical workers.

11,000 doctors flee to the UK in search of better lives

Meanwhile, to appease the health professional, the Head of Service agreed to offer the retired health workers contract jobs and place them on the same salary they were before retirement.

The circular asked the Nigerian Government to engage relevant bodies and medical associations to secure commitments from the doctors.

The development comes amid the mass exit of doctors and health workers from Nigeria.

According to reports, about 11,000 Nigerian doctors are in the United, and an unknown number are scattered across the US and Canada.

The latest move is designed to fill the gap left by doctors seeking better lives overseas.

NARD laments, says only 10,000 resident doctors remaining in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has revealed the number of medical doctors in the country.

According to the president of the association, Dr Emeka Orji, only about 10,000 resident doctors are left. According to him, about 100 resident doctors leave the country monthly to seek greener pastures, Punch Newspaper reports.

He told the newspaper that the major causes of the emigration were poor remuneration, poor welfare, and lack of housing schemes, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

