The founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, was present when his son, Isaac, unveiled his ministry

In a video shared by the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries, the older Oyedepo was spotted praying for his son

He anointed the young man for success as he started his own ministry separate from the Winners Chappel

The Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries has finally been unveiled, and Bishop David Oyedepo was in attendance.

This is coming weeks after it was reported that Isaac, the son of famous preacher David Oyedepo, was starting his own ministry separate from the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

David Oyedepo prays for his son as he starts his ministry.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on Twitter by the David Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries, the older Oyedepo was seen praying for his son.

Isaac knelt as he received father's blessing from the famous preacher and founder of the Living Father Church.

He prayed that his son would never beg or borrow and that his life would be an interpretation of the message he preaches.

The video was captioned:

"The Father’s Blessings at the Official unveiling of The Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries. Glory to Jesus!"

Watch the video below:

@Mosesise said:

"What a time to be alive to witness a historic event in the body of Christ."

@kamsibrahim said:

"Congratulations Pastor Isaac. Greater works than your father did you will do...in Jesus name."

@Nnodimchuks said:

"Congrats my dear brother and fellow laborer. May God increase enlarge your coast and territories in the mission field’s and give you an unction for greater harvest in Jesus name Amen."

@sir_enike said:

"Congratulations Pastor Isaac. His grace is sufficient for you as you begin a new assignment in His purpose for your life."

