The factional chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edogor Njoku, claimed the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, is plotting to obstruct justice.

On Friday, November 24, Njoku asserted that Yakubu, in collaboration with Victor Oye, the factional chairman of APGA, has neglected a Federal High Court's decision recognising Njoku as the legitimate party chairman.

During a press conference in Abuja, Njoku urged concerned Nigerians to support the Judiciary to prevent individuals from compromising justice and undermining its integrity.

On November 9, the Federal High Court issued a 14-day ultimatum to INEC to acknowledge Njoku as APGA's national chairman or face legal consequences.

In a case with reference No: FCT/HC/CV/4068/2023, Oye accused Njoku of forging a Supreme Court Judgment, a claim that the court ruled in favour of Njoku.

The court held INEC and Oye responsible, granting them a 14-day period for corrective action.

However, with five days remaining until the deadline, neither INEC nor the party and its leadership have complied with the court's directive.

Njoku said:

“Rather than do the needful, INEC headed by Yakubu Mahmood in collaboration with Oye have headed to the Appeal Court, boasting that they have procured enough Judges to ensure that the contempt charge dangling over their heads end up as exercise in futility.

“Should INEC not be immediately recognizing me?", he queried.

Njoku also alleged that INEC's delays have significant implications, signalling a disregard for competent court orders in Nigeria.

He emphasised his commitment to upholding the court's judgments, asserting that a court does not issue orders in vain.

