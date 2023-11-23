Senator Shehu Sani has cried out for help for Nigerians suffering from asthma during dusty harmattan season

The former federal called on Nigerians to pray for fellow countrymen and women who are asthmatic

According to Sani, the cost of an inhaler currently at the open market is N40,000 (forty thousand naira)

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has lamented about the high cost of inhalers for asthmatic patients.

He said an inhaler goes for as high as N40,000 (forty thousand naira) currently in Nigeria.

Sani called on Nigerians to pray for fellow countrymen and women who are asthmatic at this dusty harmattan season.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani

He wrote:

“Inhaler now costs up to 40k. The dusty Harmattan is here. Pray for our Asthmatic Brothers and Sisters.”

Nigerians react

@jidifeanyi

Government can place such medication and refill under priority medication just like polio vaccine and the rest

@MichaelOyewole_

God be their help and strength.

While Chief Bola is hustling to enter Guiness Book of Records, the Country is sinking more into hardship and poverty.

@GabrielTari_

That’s sad.

I pray they get well. ❤️‍

And also the government should do something about the asthmatic patients.

@anuforo

"Very difficult time now in Nigeria… The economy is choking everyone. Unfortunately, many don’t want to talk about this..A country without good Medicare is equal to zero economy, they say “a healthy worker speeds production."

@TawoseOmotola1

"APC had made things difficult for asthmatic brother and sisters now oooo, may God almighty help them during the coming hamathan season"

@Iselema

It's well oh, the effect of of GSK leaving Nigeria

Price of drugs Jump by over 1,000% As GSK, other big companies leave Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a British healthcare and multinational biotech firm, recently left Nigeria after 51 years of operations.

The company instructed its Nigerian subsidiary to cease commercialising its top medicines and vaccines and use a third-party direct distribution model.

GlaxoSmithKline manufactures life-saving medicines such as Amoxicillin / Clavulanic acid, Ampiclox, Seretide, Ventolin inhalers, and Augmentin 625mg, among others.

Another drug company prepares to leave Nigeria

In a similar development, Legit.ng reports that more international manufacturing companies are leaving Nigeria.

The latest is Sanofi-Aventi Nigeria, the producer of polio vaccines for children, among several others.

