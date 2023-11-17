Jubilation As FG Begins Payment of Salary Arrears of Health Worker
- The federal government has commenced the payment of the arrears of health workers on the platform of the Expanded Midwives Service Scheme
- The government began the payment after workers in the health sectors complained about the non-payment of salary arrears for four months
- They complained about the hardship of non-payment in the face of the ongoing pains in the country
FCT, Abuja - The federal government has begun to pay the salary arrears of health sector workers on the Expanded Midwives Service Scheme platform.
This came after the federal government owed doctors, nurses, midwives, and Community Health Extension Workers under the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and Sydani Group scheme for four months salary arrears.
Health workers lament non payments of salary arrears
The workers under the eMSS talked about the untold hardship experienced as a result of the non-payment of salaries amid the high cost of living in Nigeria.
The Federal Government implemented eMSS through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency in its move to improve maternal and child health in Nigeria.
Dr Muyi Aina, the chairman of the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NPHCDA, confirmed on Thursday, November 17, that the federal government has begun the payment of the arrears.
Government begs health workers over salary arrears
His statement reads in part:
“We are aware that the workers have begun to receive payments of outstanding salaries for August and September (for those yet to be paid these months) and October for all workers. Those yet to receive theirs are advised to exercise a little patience and check with their banks as payments are still ongoing.”
He said the process of payment was delayed because of errors either in the account numbers of the Skilled Birth Attendants or a mismatch of their names and account numbers.
