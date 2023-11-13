The lawmaker representing the Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau state, Yusuf Gagdi, has denied plotting to stage a probe against President Bola Tinubu

It was gathered that the lawmaker was plotting to probe President Tinubu over the funds saved from the removal of the petrol subsidy

Hon. Gagdi said the success of the President's renewed hope agenda remains his utmost priority

FCT, Abuja - Yusuf Gagdi, the House of Representatives Committee on Navy chairman, has refuted claims that he called for an investigation into President Bola Tinubu regarding the removal of petrol subsidy.

Gagdi, a representative in the house, dismissed these allegations, labelling them as mischievous and an attempt to "blackmail" him.

He clarified that in his BBC Hausa interview, he merely emphasised the necessity of eliminating the petrol subsidy.

“In the said interview which was in Hausa, I applauded the courage of President Tinubu in removing the subsidy and not buckling under in spite of pressures from some quarters for the reversal of the fuel subsidy.

“I also acknowledged savings from the subsidy and reiterated the need for prudent spending so the majority of Nigerians can enjoy the dividends of the subsidy removal.

“It is most irresponsible, reckless and designed to pitch me against our hardworking, committed President and his Renewed Hope Agenda."

Tinubu had announced the end of the subsidy upon assuming office in May, a decision that triggered rapid inflation and economic challenges.

Despite the difficulties, the president urged Nigerians to endure, assuring them that his administration is working to mitigate the impact of the policy.

