A pastor of the Redeem Church of God has bagged a kingship position in Abia state after a long and rigorous process

The pastor identified as Prince Eberechukwu Oji emerged as the Eze Aro of the Arochukwu ancient kingdoms in Abia

Speaking on how he would discharge his duties to the people as a cleric and a monarch, he said there is no conflict between religion and culture

Abia state, Umuahia - A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Prince Eberechukwu Oji has emerged as the Eze Aro of the Arochukwu ancient kingdom.

RCCG pastor, Prince Eberechukwu Oji is the new Eze Aro of the Arochukwu ancient kingdom in Abia state. Photo credit: Prince Eberechukwu Oji

RCCG pastor speaks on his task as the Eze Aro of the Arochukwu ancient kingdom

Pastor Oji, who is the Eze Aro designate, is a member of the lineage that produces the Eze Arochukwu royal family, in Abia state.

In an interview with The Nation, on Thursday, November 9, Pastor Oji promised to lead the people of Arochukwu with the fear of God, adding that the Arochukwu Ancient Kingdom under his watch would witness tremendous change.

Asked if his pastoral calling would not clash with the cultural belief of the Aro kingdom, the Eze Aro designate said:

“We have to separate the religion and culture as there’s no conflict between both. While we preserve our culture, we ought to also separate our culture from idol worship and I will exercise the kingship to all Aro and not to a certain few.”

Meanwhile, Eze Aro is one of the revered traditional stools in Igbo land because of the significance of the stool to the Aro kingdom and its historical value to the Igbo race.

