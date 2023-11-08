Former Osun state speaker Timothy Oweoye has gotten justice following the release of his nude video

Osogbo, Osun - Five men who were tried for cyber-stalking and defrauding the former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, of N38 million, have been sentenced by Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court in Osogbo, the state capital.

In 2018, a 13-second nude video of Owoeye went viral on the internet, showing him being accused of performing a ritual in a community.

As reported by Punch, those in the video, who allegedly used it to extort N38 million from Owoeye before releasing it on the internet, were arrested by the Osun State Police Command.

The individuals convicted in this case, including Kazeem Agbabiaka, Rasheed Ojonla, Babatunde Oluajo, Adebiyi Kehinde, Femi Oseni, and Oyebanji Oyeniyi, were brought before the court in October 2018 on charges of conspiracy, advance fee fraud, and cyber-stalking.

The verdict

Justice Ayo-Emmanuel, in delivering his verdict, likened their operations to a web syndicate. He held they had caused significant hardship to their victims, and therefore deserved no leniency.

Consequently, he found Agbabiaka, Oyeniyi, Ojonla, and Oluajo guilty of conspiracy and advance fee fraud and sentenced them to five years in prison.

He discharged and acquitted Ismaila Azeez of the cyber-stalking charge but found Femi Oseni guilty of the same offense, imposing a five-year prison sentence on him.

