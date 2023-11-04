Nigerians had criticised a N5 billion presidential yacht deal as a waste of money on luxuries during an economic crisis

Federal lawmakers instead moved the allocation to the student loan budget, doubling its allocation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office in May with a promise to cut waste and ease people's financial hardship

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Saturday, November 4, confirmed the delivery of the controversial presidential yacht.

Recall that Senator Ali Ndume, the Chief Whip of the Senate, revealed on Friday, November 3, that the deal of the presidential yacht included in the supplementary budget has already been signed and delivered.

N5bn yacht: Navy confirms delivery

Speaking with The Cable, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the spokesman of the Nigerian Navy, said the previous Muhammadu Buhari administration ordered it.

Ayo-Vaughan added that the yacht has been delivered to Nigeria since June 2023.

He said:

"That is correct; it (the yacht) is in Nigeria."

When asked what would happen to the yacht considering the lower chamber of the country's parliament rejected the government's plan to buy a presidential yacht for N5 billion, the Navy spokesperson replied:

"Those are beyond us. The crux of the matter is that it was ordered under the previous administration and it was delivered. It was approved, but there was no cash backing.

"Decisions must be taken at all levels; we are just awaiting instructions."

