It was gathered that Akpabio made an error in the pronouncement of the board members of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA)

Senator Akpabio was said to have referred to some of the board members as 'executive board members'

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Unions within the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) have expressed their disapproval of a statement made by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in which he referred to certain appointed members of the agency's Board as 'executive board members.'

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) conveyed their objections in a letter to Akpabio on Friday, November 3.

The Senate President had previously announced the formation of a new Board for FERMA, but his terminology deviated from the standard nomenclature prescribed by the agency's founding legislation.

In the protest letter, jointly signed by ASCSN Chairman Paul Onimisi and AUPCTRE Chairman Abdulmumin Idris, this deviation was criticised as discouraging and demoralising to FERMA's workforce.

The labour union said:

“The appointment of some members as executive board members to eventually take over the running of the departments is contrary to the FERMA Act and detrimental to the career progression of the employees of the agency, it will not serve the agency any good in achieving its mandate.

“The appointment of some persons as executive board members is contrary to the provisions of Section 2(2) of the FERMA Act as amended and career progression within government agencies.”

Labour unions outline implications of Akpabio's error

The Unions contended that such a pronouncement had negative consequences, especially for career officers, as it implied that executive Board members would replace department heads within the agency.

They urged the Senate President to adhere to the appointments defined by the law that established the Board.

The union leaders also pointed out that designating certain Board members as executive members would create a hierarchical structure within the agency, leading to a conflict in its mission and objectives.

