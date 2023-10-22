PDP chieftain, Reno Omokri has disclosed that former President Buhari has a lot of explanation to give regarding the situation of how he met the naira and how he left it

According to the former presidential aide, Buhari came into power very poor but drained the country's reserve and left Nigeria destitute

Omokri maintained that the former president spent most of his borrowed funds in Niger Republic, where he planned to retire to but is now stuck in Nigeria

Reno Omokri, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed how the Nigerian economy was brought down to its lowest under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri claimed Buhari is stuck in Nigeria because his plan to retire to Niger Republic has failed. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a series of tweed posted on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, October 21, claimed Buhari destroyed the Nigerian currency and planned to escape to the Niger Republic.

He noted that the political crisis in Niger, led to Buhari's change of heart as he finally retired to his home state, Katsina.

Omokri claimed further that when "Buhari needed foreign exchange, he mortgaged Nigeria's reserves."

"Nigeria's reserves are not $36 billion, Buhari borrowed against them", he said.

Why Tinubu should probe Buhari, Omokri explains

The former aide and renowned critic has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to probe Buhari and his cabals just as he is probing the CBN under Godwin Emefiele.

According to Omokri, "Buhari came into power poor and met Nigeria rich, and then went out of office rich and left Nigeria destitute".

Read part of Omokri's tweet below:

"We have less than $4 billion in actual reserves. Then, he started collecting money upfront for future oil sales in highly controversial crude swap deals. Almost five months after he left office, Nigeria is not making money from crude oil sales because Buhari collected the funds UPFRONT!

"Not only did Buhari borrow more than every Prime Minister, Military Head of State and President before him combined, the annoying thing is that he spent much of those borrowed funds in Niger Republic (he sees himself as a Nigerien because his father came from Niger), hoping to retire there. But now, with the coup in Niger, he is stuck in Nigeria.

"Where is his Minister of Finance? It is said she has fled. If another party had won the #NigerianElections2023, there is no way Buhari would have escaped prison. What he did was outrightly criminal. He came into power poor and met Nigeria rich. He went out of office rich and left Nigeria destitute. Just as Tinubu is probing the CBN, he ought also to prove Buhari and his cabal!

Reno Omokri shares details on how Buhari destroyed the Naira

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri revealed the reason why Naira is falling.

The PDP chieftain on Friday, October 20, claimed former President Buhari destroyed the naira.

Omokri noted that the Buhari regime did crude oil swaps for future sales, noting that they already collected money in advance from the oil “we are selling today and for the rest of this year ahead of time and spent it.”

