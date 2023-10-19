The Afokang Federal Prison in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State came under serious attack from suspected militants

The unknown gunmen attacked on Wednesday, October 18, killing an Assistant Superintendent of Correction (ASC)

The NCS spokesperson in the state, DSC Effanga Etim, said no inmate escaped or was killed as the attackers didn’t get close to the main facility

Cross River, Calabar - Suspected militants have attacked and killed a security guard at the Afokang Federal Prison in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State.

As reported by Daily Trust, the militants reportedly stormed the prison from the nearby Calabar creeks on Wednesday night, October 18.

Guard killed as militants attack Cross River prison

The unknown gunmen reportedly took away the guard's gun.

According to sources, the attackers only operated at the main gate as they could not gain access to the prison yard.

A resident of the area, Godwin Esu, said:

“The incident happened around 9 p.m. We heard gunshots. We knew it came from the prison. Then there was a stampede. It was after those who shot had gone that we were told that an officer was killed.”

According to Vanguard, the Public Relations Officer of Cross River State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, DSC Effanga Etim, confirmed the attack while speaking with newsmen in Calabar on Thursday, October 19.

Etim said the attack was aimed at the Correctional facility as the gunmen only opened fire on the Joint security team at the facility.

“When they came, they opened fire on the security team who also responded in like manner and the process, an Assistant Superintendent of Correction (ASC) was killed.

“No inmate escaped or was killed, the attackers didn’t get close to the main facility.

“As we speak, we have deployed more armed personnel to the facility and everything is under control.”

Terrorists break record in Abuja prison attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that terrorists believed to be members of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) had on Tuesday night, July 5, 2022, launched an attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre, setting free over 879 inmates in the process. Security personnel was killed, while three persons were injured.

Before the Kuje prison attack, former President Muhammadu Buhari had boasted on several occasions that his government had kept terrorists off the nation's capital.

The president also stated that attacks on institutions witnessed under the immediate past administration of Goodluck Jonathan had been put to a permanent end.

