A former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has been ordered to appear before the court over alleged stealing

A magistrate court in Akure gave the order over the allegation that Ajayi obtained a new Toyota Camry worth N5.4 million by false pretense

The Presiding Magistrate ordered that the former deputy governor be produced in court or his statement on November 24

Ondo state, Akure - A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

Magistrate Taiwo Lebi of an Akure court gave the warrant and ordered that Ajayi be produced in court or his statement should be produced on November 24 over an allegation of stealing, The Nation reported

The Commissioner of Police had applied for a bench warrant to compel Ajayi to appear before the court over the allegation of obtaining a new Toyota Camry worth N5.4 million by false pretense and stealing in May 2018.

However, two of Ajayi’s former aides, Ogunmusi Samuel, and Akintoye Olatunji, were arraigned before the court over the alleged stealing of Segun Adetuwo’s car, popularly called Showboy.

According to Ogunmusi’s statement, Ajayi instructed him to take Akintoye to Adetuwo to collect a black colour Toyota Camry XLE.

Ogunmusi disclosed that he collected the car from Adetuwo and left without paying for the car.

As reported by The Punch, the prosecutor, Emmanuel Tanimowo, told the court that Ajayi did not respond to an invitation to state his side of the incident.

Counsel for the first respondent, Omolegbon Odunsola, informed the court that he had been making efforts to reach out to Ajayi and the applicant, Segun Adetuwo, to see how the issue could be settled out of court.

The Presiding Magistrate ordered that Ajayi or his statement should be produced in court at the next adjournment date.

He adjourned further hearing till November 24.

