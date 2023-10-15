The National University Commission (NUC) has dismissed the claim that the dichotomy between university and polytechnic certificates has ended

Chris Maiyaki, the acting secretary of the secretary, said that President Bola Tinubu has not assented to the bill that would put an end to the dichotomy

According to him, though the agitation has continued and the 9th assembly has passed the bill, there is no law that supported it at the moment

FCT, Abuja - The National University Commission (NUC) has said the differences between the university degree holders and the Higher National Diploma still exist, adding that the act to abolish it has not been signed by President Bola Tinubu

Chris Maiyaki, the NUC acting secretary, in a statement on Sunday, October 15, made the clarification while dismissing the report that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has started offering a year course to make the programme equal with the Bachelor's degree, Daily Independent reported.

According to Maiyaki, the attention of the NUC has been drawn to the news (online) that the NBTE has officially introduced a one-year top-up degree programme in Nigerian Polytechnics to enable holders of the Higher National Diploma (HND) to convert their certificates to the first degree with foreign accredited universities.

Dichotomy between university, polytechnic still exists

He added that the online news was credited to Prof Idirs Bugaje, Executive Secretary of the NBTE, and Fatima Abubakar, the Board’s Head of Media Unit, but the report was not true.

The NUC boss maintained that the report said the action was due to the calls for the removal of the existing dichotomy between degree holders and HND graduates in their various places of work, and to enhance the beneficiaries’ opportunities for further studies.

His statement reads in part:

"Even though agitation continues to grow for the abolition of the dichotomy in Nigeria, there is, at the moment, no law that has removed the dichotomy between a university degree and the HND."

