The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has ordered that higher institutions in Nigeria, including universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, should stop selling part-time, distance learning and other alternative admission form to admission seekers.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The examination board, in a tweet on Thursday, August 32, stated that all admission into first-degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education, either full-time or part-time, must now be processed through JAMB.

See the tweet:

Source: Legit.ng