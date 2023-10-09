The Nigerian Government has suspended the N-Power programme of the Nigerian Government

The suspension will affect about one million Nigerian youths currently engaged in the scheme

The Government said it launched an investigation into the funds spent on the scheme since its inception

The Nigerian Government revealed on Sunday, October 8, 2023, that the scheme had ghost beneficiaries while some consultants were withholding participants' stipends.

According to reports, over one million Nigerians had lost their jobs under the scheme following the suspension of the programme by the Federal Government.

FG begins probe of N-Power consultants

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, announced the scheme's suspension, stating that the system was riddled with corruption and irregularities.

The scheme is part of the National Social Investment Programme designed by Buhari's Government through onboarding 1.5 million unemployed Nigerian youths, especially graduates.

The program also provides capacity building targeted at tenured employment and structured off-boarding into other career paths.

Figures obtained by the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry in Abuja in February this year showed that the scheme had enrolled 200,000 youths in Batch A, 300,000 in Batch B, 510,000 in Batch C1, and 490,000 in Batch C2.

About one million people lose jobs under N-Power

Punch reports that enrollees in batches C1 and C2 were still engaged in the scheme before the suspension.

Batches C1 and C2 have about one million enrollees.

Many of the beneficiaries teach in primary schools across Nigeria.

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Nigerian Government announced the indefinite suspension of the scheme and stated that it would probe the funds spent on the programme since its inception.

Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, announced the indefinite suspension of the scheme during a live TV interview.

The minister revealed that the programme is riddled with irregularities, stating that the Federal Government has investigated funds utilization since the programme began.

Edu added that some beneficiaries were unavailable in their places of assignment but received the monthly stipend.

Scheme riddled with ghost beneficiaries

She said some beneficiaries should have exited the programme in 2022 but are still on the payroll.

Previous reports say that some of the officials of the scheme have been under investigation since 2022.

Akindele Egbuwalo, the National Programme Manager of the N-Power, revealed on Sunday, October 8, 2023, that the scheme had ghost workers that should be removed.

He said findings show that some consultants are holding back beneficiaries' funds disbursed to them long ago when their contracts ended in March 2023.

He stated that the restructuring and transformation would provide an expanded scheme to reach beneficiaries aged 18 to 40.

N-Power: FG issues promising statement about stipend payment

Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria, through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), on Monday, June 19, 2023, said payments of N-Power batch C beneficiaries are yet to be approved.

According to NASIMS, it will be initiated without delay once payment is approved.

Established in 2016, the N-Power scheme is designed for unemployed graduates who get engaged by the government to receive N30,000 monthly.

