A 22-year-old tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu, is to be honoured with four women for his integrity and kind gesture

Salisu came into the spotlight after he returned N15 million to the Chadian owner, who left it in his tricycle in Kano state

The Matchmaking Marriage Association, also known as Mai Dalilin Aure, said Salisu deserves the honour of four women

Kano state - Auwalu Salisu, the tricycle rider who returned N15 million to the Chadian owner, has been offered four women to marry.

The Kano Matchmaking Marriage Association, also known as Mai Dalilin Aure, said Salisu will choose the four women from 10 that will be presented to him, Daily Trust reported.

Matchmakers honour Kano tricyclist who returned N15m with four women for marriage. Photo Credit: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

Why Matchmakers want to honour tricycle rider with four women

Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai, who disclosed this said Salisu’s integrity, honesty and trust qualified him for the honour.

While speaking on Freedom Radio, Kano, Yakasai said two of his daughters are among those Salisu will choose from.

“The boy has shown the good character of our Noble Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). He is indeed trustworthy. That is why we have decided to honour him with these gifts.

“There are 10 women for him to select four. Two of them are my daughters.”

“Some said I will never be rich again”: Kano tricyclist

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu, who returned N15 million to the Chadian owner, said some of his friends are unhappy with his decision.

The 22-year-old said some of his friends said he would never be rich again because that was his last chance to become rich.

After dropping off his passengers, Salisu discovered the money, comprising CFA and Naira, inside his tricycle.

Kano keke rider returned missing N15m to Chadian owner

Auwalu Salisu, a 22-year-old tricycle (keke) rider, has reportedly returned N15 million in cash misplaced by one of his passengers, a Chadian businessman who came to buy goods in Kano State.

It was gathered that Salisu, an indigene of Nasarawa local government area of Kano State living in Yankaba, heard the news about the misplaced money on the radio and instantly returned it.

Source: Legit.ng