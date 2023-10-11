Nigerians have expressed concerns about the high cement prices in Nigeria

This is coming after Dangote denied sales promotion and price adjustment to N2,400 and N2,700

Nigerians have, however, called for the intervention of the government on the issue

Some Nigerians have expressed their views on the cement price playout in Nigeria.

Dangote Cement recently denied reports on some online platforms regarding a purported sales promotion and price adjustment to N2,400 and N2,700.

The company clarified that it has not embarked on any promotion or reviewed its product prices as claimed in a fake statement on social media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Dangote Cement clarified that it has not embarked on any promotion or reviewed its product prices. Phot Credit: Dangote Group

Instead, it stressed that Dangote Cement would offer its cement products to the public at a promotional factory price of just N2,410 per bag.

This is not the first time the company has denied reports on price slashes. Earlier, Dangote Group, the parent company of Dangote Cement, denied reports that it plans to reduce cement prices by 50.9% on October 1, 2023.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have since taken to social media to express their view of the development. Some of the reactions on Facebook are as follows:

James Sammy said,

"May God continue to keep BUA in the market. No oppressors will see you"

Inemesit Ubeh noted,

"More competitors are welcome."

Daniel Olaniyi comment,

"The problem with Nigeria is because we encourage monopoly instead of monopsony."

Jah Chilaka said,

"We pray others to join in the crash of this business, we the youth have one voice."

Pheel More Young-Azeez said,

"They should reduce it to 1500 we are both citizens of Nigeria"

Hum Ita stated,

"This man contributes to our problem in this country."

Raheem Olatunde said,

"If he brings the price down what about the landlord's problem we want our government to intervene."

Emmanuel Nonye

"BUA just did his prank successfully and this one has started his own too"

Adeshina Taiwo Kakakin Olodumare

"You just talk, make a step, I believe God will make us Overthrow this problem, take a step."

Earlier, BUA Group took a significant step in crashing the price of its cement from N5,500 to an ex-factory price of N3,500 per bag.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that marketers are selling the price of Bua cement above N5,000 even after the company said it is slashing the price.

