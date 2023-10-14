Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state paid a surprise visit to his former tailor in Ado-Ekiti, where he studied at Ondo State University, now Ekiti State University

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has paid a surprise visit to his tailor during his undergraduate days at the Ondo State University in Ado-Ekiti (now Ekiti State University).

The governor shared photos of his visit to Davis Cuts Fashion House on Facebook on Friday, October 13.

Ekiti Governor Oyebanji, on Friday, October 13, paid a surprise visit to his former tailor, David Aina, during his university days. Photo credit: Biodun Oyebanji

He described the visit as a heartwarming trip down memory lane which allowed him to rekindle connections with someone who had played a pivotal role in his earlier days.

“I paid a surprise visit to Mr. David Aina, a highly respected tailor who owns Davis Cuts Fashion House, located around Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti," he said.

“Mr. David holds a special place in my heart, as he was my favourite tailor who skillfully made my clothes during my undergraduate days at the Ondo State University in Ado-Ekiti,( now Ekiti State University) The visit was a delightful journey down memory lane, reconnecting with a person who played a significant role in my past and continues to shine in the world of fashion.”

Nigerians react as Governor Oyebanji visits tailor

Commenting on Facebook, Abayomi Ifeoluwa Alove said:

"Sir help him in the renovation of the shop, sir... I know you're a man of your word but, I look forward to seeing changes in that shop when next I visit the man, sir .. God bless my Governor."

Ajayi Dauda Opeyemi said:

"What a good example from a lovely leader. That's why home base governor is far better. Ekiti surely got it right this time around. Keep the flag flying your excellence."

Ayodeji Daniel Agunbiade said:

"Oh my, the man used to be my late dad's fashion designer. I remembered my late dad taking me to this shop for measurement. Wow! What a gesture from the governor!"

Isaac Oguntuase said:

"This is very lovely your excellency. This is most likely going to touch his innermost heart . Thanks for demonstrating great humility typically uncommon among leaders across spheres of life."

John Bamigboye said:

"What a good man you are Your Excellency! I like you for this single act of humility and a show of love. Please, keep this up Sir."

Ekiti First Lady lectures students at state university

In another report, the First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, for almost two hours, taught students of Education Management at the state-owned Ekiti State University (EKSU).

Dr Oyebanji said her decision to teach the students was a way of giving back to the community.

The 300-level students were excited as Dr Oyebanji shared knowledge with them. The governor’s wife said she was excited to be back at EKSU where she started her career in academia.

