Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has approved the appointment of Barrister Benedict Daudu as his Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Multilateral Cooperation.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the FCTA on Tuesday, October 10, adding that the appointment was in line with the recognition of the legal expertise of Daudu by the former two-term governor of Rivers State.

Wike appoints a special adviser on legal matters Photo Credit: @OfficialFCTA

Source: Twitter

Daudu was well-equipped with an extensive academic background and a profound understanding of key policy issues.

The FCT Administration described the legal practitioner as:

"Barrister Benedict Daudu, a distinguished and practising attorney in Nigeria, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role."

The appointment of Wike as minister under the administration of President Bola Tinubu has been controversial, owing to the fact that he is a leader in the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike was said to have worked for President Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election, against the candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar.

The FCT minister had issue with the PDP and Atiku ahead of the election over the failure of the party's leadership to meet with the demands of the southern block in the party.

Wike and four other governors were demanding that the PDP national chairman should come from the southern bloc since the presidential candidate was from the north but Atiku ignore their demands and said in one of his campaign that the north needs another northern after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng