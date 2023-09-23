Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State government have been accused of demolishing an apartment without issuing notice

In July, the house of Mr. Joshua Vandi was demolished in the Oworonshoki area of the state despite pleas from his pregnant wife and three children

Mr Vendi, in an interview, said his wife died of trauma experienced from the demolition of their home

Oworonshoki, Lagos - A 36-year-old indigene of Michika local government of Adamawa State, Mr Joshua Vandi, has revealed how his pregnant wife died from the trauma she experienced after the Lagos State government demolished their home.

In an interview with Punch, Mr Vendi, whose residence was in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State, said the demolition exercise happened in July.

Mr Joshua Vendi revealed that his pregnant wife died from the trauma experienced during the demolition of their house. Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Lasbca

Vendi, a housekeeping supervisor at a multi-specialist hospital in Lagos State, said his wife Ladi "died at Afolabi Memorial Hospital, Oworo Road."

He said:

"What happened was that as a resident of Oworonshoki, on 33 Odunfa Street, I am a landowner. I bought one and a half plots from the original landowners where I built a bungalow which my wife and I lived in for almost two years.

"On that fateful day, I was at work when the task force members who came to demolish the house arrived."

Husband of deceased pregnant woman reveals no notice was issued by Lagos govt

When asked if he received a notice before the demolition exercise, Mr. Vendi said there was no notice from the Lagos State government.

He stated that the Lagos State government did not compensate him either. He revealed that when he got to the house, he appealed to the man in charge of the demolition exercise to consider the state of his wife's pregnancy.

When asked what the reply of the supervisor was, Mr Vandi said:

"He told me that if I had any complaints, I should go to the secretariat in Alausa, Lagos. He insisted on demolishing my house, saying that I had better go in and remove all my valuables.

"At some point, people took my wife from the scene, and the task force (members) shot tear gas canisters to disperse people who were gathering and making a video. They (the task force members) seized some phones and destroyed them."

Mr Vendi revealed that his wife never recovered from the shock of what she saw at the incident scene before she passed.

He revealed that he has three children who are eight, four and two years old respectively.

Alaba Market: Lagos govt breaks silence on demolition of distressed buildings

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government said it would proceed with its planned demolition exercise at Alaba International Market.

The Lagos State government has also played down rumours that the planned demolition exercise was targeted at Igbo traders.

Gbolahan Oki, the general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), said the exercise is solely to save lives and avoid disaster.

