Adebola Akin-Bright, the young boy with the missing intestine, has reportedly died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital

Akin-Bright was pronounced dead a few hours after the Lagos State House of Assembly called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to direct the release of funds for his treatment

The young boy was earlier treated at two different private hospitals where his intestine was reported to have been missing

Ikeja, Lagos - Adebola Akin-Bright, the young boy whose intestine reportedly went missing during the surgery process, has reportedly died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

According to TVC News, his death came a few hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu got a call from the Lagos State House of Assembly to direct the release of funds for his treatment overseas.

Adebola Akin-Bright reportedly died on Tuesday evening, September 19, after he developed complications at LASUTH.

Akin-Bright was reportedly rushed to the intensive care unit of the hospital when he had some complications on Tuesday evening, and he subsequently died.

The young boy was initially operated on at two different private healthcare centres before he was transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for reconstructive surgery, where it was reported that his intestine.

The incident has resulted in controversies on social media, and many commentators described it as an issue of organ harvesting.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu later visited the family of the deceased promising that the State Government will take care of his treatment including overseas treatment to save his life.

His death came a few hours after the State House of Assembly members made a passionate appeal to the State Government to release funds for his treatment.

