The Kastina state government has stripped a monarch, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Amadu, of his title

The monarch, district head of Kuraye, retirement from the title was in connection to a marriage between one Lawal Mamman and Halimatu Abdullahi

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Bello Mamman Ifo

Katsina state - Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Amadu, Sarkin Kurayen Katsina, has been stripped of his title as district head of Kuraye in Katsina state.

The secretary of the Katsina emirate, Sarkin Yakin Katsina, Alhaji Bello Mamman Ifo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, September 18.

Monarch stripped of title

As reported by Daily Trust, Ifo stated the dethronement was on the orders of the Katsina state government.

“Sequel to the letter, His Royal Highness the Emir of Katsina Alh. (Dr.) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman CFR, received from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, No. KTS/SGS/SEC.54/T/7 dated 15/9/2023, regarding the marriage of Alh. Lawal Mamman Auta and Hajiya Halimatu Abdullahi Kuraye, in which the State Government has ordered your retirement as Sarkin Kurayen Katsina.

“Therefore, the Katsina emirate council has retired you from the title of Sarkin Kurayen Katsina (Hakimin Kuraye) as from today, Monday, September 18, 2023.”

According to Daily Trust, sources said the stripping of the title might be connected with the monarch’s misunderstanding with one of his village heads who happened to be close to powers that be in the state.

