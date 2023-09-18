Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained the reason for asking Oyo State Obas to stand up

He said the traditional rulers disregarded protocols and disrespected Governor Seyi Makinde by sitting while others stood to recognise him on his arrival

Obasanjo said a huge difference exists between constitutional and traditional/cultural authority

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has opened up on why he asked Oyo State monarchs to stand up during his recent visit.

On Friday, September 15, Obasanjo became the centre of criticism after he was seen in a viral video authorising Oyo monarchs to stand up and recognise his presence during the inauguration of two projects in Iseyin, Oyo State.

Olusegun Obasanjo said constitutional authority supersedes any traditional authority. Photo Credit: @Oolusegun_obj/@tvcnewsng

The former president was displeased by the monarchs' attitude for their failure to stand up and recognise Governor Seyi Makinde, who was the host at the event.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has suffered a series of backlash following the incident on social and mainstream media.

Speaking on the incident, Obasanjo revealed that his decision was prompted by the Obas' refusal to stand up to recognise the governor during the event.

As quoted by Premium Times, Obasanjo said:

“I arrived the event venue with the governor. As we arrived, every other person at the venue rose, but they (the monarchs) remained seated. I was surprised because I considered that a breach of protocol and disrespect for the governor.

“It later became the turn of the governor to speak. As he rose, every other person at the venue, including me, stood up as demanded by protocol and in respect for the governor and his office. Again, the Obas refused to rise. They all remained seated.

“I then asked people around whether that was the practice in Oyo State. I was told the Obas have always displayed disrespect for their governor. I wondered where they got that from and then decided to speak to them about it."

"By our constitution, governor is the leader of a state" - Obasanjo

Obasanjo further stated that there is an apparent disparity between constitutional and traditional authority.

He said the governor is the driver of the constitutional authority in any state that supersedes any other authority. Obasanjo stated that the governor ought to be treated with respect no matter their age and status.

He said:

“As far as I am concerned, there is constitution and there is culture. By our constitution, the governor is the leader of a state. Everyone must respect him no matter his or her status or age. He deserves respect no matter how young he is and protocols must be observed.

“That was why I spoke to them the way I did. I wanted them to realise that it is not part of Yoruba culture to disrespect authorities. Respect begets respect and they must learn to deal with their governor with respect if they want to be respected in return."

