A fresh controversy has greeted the 2023 shortlist for the next set of senior advocates of the Nigerian judiciary

A recent report confirmed that one of the 68 lawyers shortlisted for this honour had been caught cheating during an exam

The lawyer in question, Professor Benedicta Daudu, was said to have been forced to resign from the institution she was caught cheating

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that Professor Benedicta Dauda, the dean of the Faculty of Law at the Taraba State University, who was involved in an examination malpractice scandal, has been shortlisted for the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank, the highest honour in the Nigerian law profession.

As reported by PremiumTimes, she was enlisted among 68 other legal practitioners selected based on their accomplishments in legal practice and academic fields.

It would be recalled that Professor Benedicta was suspended by the University of Jos in Plateau State for one academic session for being caught cheating during her postgraduate examination.

At the time, she was an associate professor at the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law of the Faculty of Law at UNIJOS.

It was gathered that the examination she was caught cheating on was for her Master’s degree in Research and Public Policy at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the same university.

This unfortunate incident escalated in the media and led to her dismissal as recommended by then President Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidential Committee Advisory Committee on Corruption (PACAC) in May 2016.

According to the Department of Research and Public Policy, she was found guilty of smuggling answers into the examination hall for the Global Context in Public Policy course.

Professor Dauda resigns from UNIJOS after exam malpractice scandal

It was gathered that the case got the attention of the university’s examination committee despite attempts to conceal her atrocity.

However, the university could not sanction her following a legal suit she filed against the management. She was, however, suspended while the university commenced an investigation into the matter.

After several back-and-forths, the then-associate professor and the university management reached a mutual agreement on pathing ways, and she was paid off.

In 2019, she became a professor at the Taraba State University.

