FCT, Abuja - Muhammad Nami, the immediate past executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has reacted to his dismissal.

Nami was sacked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, September 14 and subsequently appointed his special adviser on revenue, Zacchaeus Adedeji, as the acting chairman of the tax commission.

The ex-FIRS boss Muhammad Nami said he left the tax commission as a fulfilled man. Photo Credit: @NamiMuhammad

Hours after his dismissal, Nami issued a statement thanking ex-President Muhamnmadu Buhari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing him to serve.

Nami extended his appreciation to the staff of FIRS who had worked with him over the years.

He wrote:

"With utmost gratitude to the Almighty God, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the erstwhile President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the incumbent president, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for the opportunity given to me to serve the country and humanity as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for almost four years.

"I want to extend my deep appreciation to the entire staff of the Service, our esteemed taxpayers, and Nigerians for believing in me, and for the support and cooperation extended to me throughout my tenure."

FIRS raked N8 trillion in 8 months under my tenure - Nami

Nami further reiterated his achievements at the helm of affairs as FIRS boss.

He said his tenure raked "N8 Trillion in eight months and would have set a new record of a minimum of N13 trillion at the end of this tax year.

Nami said he is leaving the FIRS as a fulfilled man after achieving all his targets while serving as the FIRS boss.

He said:

"I can, therefore, say that I am leaving as a fulfilled man knowing that I have served diligently. I am equally leaving a Service that is built on world-class best practices."

Nami was the second appointee of former President Muhammadu Buhari, whom President Tinubu would be sacked in the first half of September.

