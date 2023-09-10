NDLEA operatives have intercepted consignments of skunk concealed in tins of tomato paste and methamphetamine hidden in used clothes

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the methamphetamine and skunk were meant for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates

Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement, added that the items were intercepted on Friday, September 8

Lagos state, Ikeja - Consignments of skunks concealed in tins of tomato paste and methamphetamine hidden in used clothes have been intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja, Lagos.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted the items meant for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Friday, September 8.

NDLEA intercepts skunk consignment concealed in tomato pastes Photo Credit:@ndlea_nigeria

Source: UGC

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement via the agency X (formerly Twitter) handle @ndlea_nigeria, the skunk in tomato pastes weighed 20.00 kilograms while the meth shipment with a gross weight of 1.60kg was seized at a courier company in Lagos.

Babafemi added that the NDLEA operatives intercepted another consignment of 556 grams of Canadian Loud sent from Canada to one Tunji Adebayo in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“Though Adebayo was not home when operatives visited his house at 52, Aina Atoloye Street, Ikorodu, he however directed his younger brother to sign for the package on his behalf. The brother was promptly arrested.”

The NDLEA spokesman further stated that officers raided the enclave of a notorious drug lord, Abdul Rauf (aka ‘Na God) in Akala, Mushin, Lagos, on Monday, September 4.

He disclosed that 1,101kgs of Ghanaian Loud were recovered and three suspects arrested while the wanted kingpin remains at large.

