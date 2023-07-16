NDLEA operatives have arrested a teenager with 7.2 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

The Europe-bound teenager, Benjamin Nnamani Daberechi was intercepted on Wednesday, July 12

Daberechi concealed 7.2 kilograms of methamphetamine in crayfish packages on his way to school in Cyprus

FCT, Abuja - A 19-year-old student, Benjamin Nnamani Daberechi, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with 7.2 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in crayfish at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 16, explained that the Europe-bound teenager was intercepted on Wednesday, July 12, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624, Channels TV reported.

NDLEA arrests 19-year-old, Benjamin Nnamani Daberechi with meth concealed in crayfish packages at Abuja Airport.

Source: Facebook

Daberechi was attempting to export methamphetamine to Europe where he was going for undergraduate studies.

According to SaharaReporters, Babafemi explained that during interrogation, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies, but upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kg of whitish substance neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish.

He added that a field test of the substance however proved positive to Methamphetamine.

The statement reads in part:

"The teenage suspect was intercepted on Wednesday 12th July, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

“While being interviewed by operatives, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies, but upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kg of whitish substance neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish. A field test of the substance however proved positive to Methamphetamine."

