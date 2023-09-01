A wanted Islamic cleric, Ayodeji Sala, has been arrested by the police for allegedly threatening some traditionalists in Ilorin, Kwara state

Sala was arrested at his Ilorin hideout and paraded by the police operatives on Wednesday, August 30

The Islamic cleric was captured in a viral video threatening some traditionalists at their shop in Ilorin, the state capital

Kwara state, Ilorin - Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested a wanted Islamic cleric, Ayodeji Sala, for allegedly threatening some traditionalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Punch reported that he was arrested at his hideout in Ilorin on Tuesday evening, August 29.

Isese: Wanted Kwara Islamic cleric arrested in Ilorin hideout

Source: Facebook

Sala, who said he owns two Quranic schools in Ilorin and Ogbomoso, Oyo State, was paraded at the Police Command headquarters in Ilorin on Wednesday, August 30.

The Islamic cleric had gone to the shop of traditional religious devotees, threatened and ordered the landlords at Alaran compound, Ilorin.

Islamic cleric asks for forgiveness

Speaking while being paraded by the police, he confessed that the state Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, did not send him to threaten the traditionalists as claimed in the video.

“It is true that I went to Alaran compound to threaten and warn Tajudeen and his wife about Isese religion which I think they were worshipping. I didn’t know that what I was doing was dangerous and could lead to a religious war.

“I want to beg all Nigerians to pardon me for what I had done. I’m begging Tajudeen, the Alaran family and the Alfas for what I had done. Nobody sent me, it was when the video went viral that I realized that what I had done was wrong.”

Video of Ilorin Alfa threatening Isese adherent trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some Muslim clerics have issued a fresh threat to a female Isese adherent in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Muslim clerics stormed a shop rented by a female Isese adherent in Ilorin to threaten and embarrass her.

The Alfas, led by Sala Ayodeji, stormed the shop, threatening to cause chaos if the lady did not vacate the premises in eight days.

