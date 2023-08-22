The Manchester Crown Court in the United Kingdom has sentenced a 33-year-old nurse, Lucy Letby, to multiple life imprisonment

Letby was charged with the murder of seven babies and six infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital in the UK

Justice Goss convicted her Goss on Friday, August 18, for deliberately carrying out the act of pre-meditated murder

UK, Manchester - A British neonatal nurse, Lucy Letby, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of seven babies and the attempt to kill six infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

It was gathered that the 33-year-old deliberately injected these babies with air, poisoned two others with insulin and force-fed others with milk.

Lucy Letby was sentenced to multiple life imprisonment for each crime she committed. Photo Credit: Peter Byrne and Cheshire Constabulary.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, Letby was convicted of these allegations by Justice Goss of the Manchester Crown Court on Friday, August 18.

While declaring the verdict on the same day, it was revealed that Letby was absent in court, and the presiding judge issued the ruling.

Justice Goss described Letby's crime as "truly horrific" and sentenced her to multiple life imprisonment for both offences.

The presiding judge said:

"You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions."

How police investigation exposed Letby

According to evidence read out during the ruling, Justice Goss revealed that a search was conducted by the police at the residence of Letby, and they found handover sheets of the first four babies she murdered.

The judge said:

"There was a malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions.

"During the course of this trial you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing.

"You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors."

The judge further stated that copies of his ruling would be handed over to the convict and the personal statements of the parents whose children were murdered.

Source: Legit.ng