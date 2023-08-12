President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a crucial pledge to Nigerian youths in celebration of International Youth Day

In his congratulatory message to Nigerian youths worldwide, President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to provide one million jobs as promised during his campaign

He also noted that universities across all 36 states would get free buses to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 2023 International Youth Day (IYD).

In commemoration of the historic day, President Tinubu has pledged to fulfil and uphold his promise to provide one million jobs for Nigerian youths and foster other reforms to help boost and create a thriving environment for them to excel in their endeavours.

President Tinubu said his administration will uphold and fulfil its promise to the Nigerian youths. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to a statement issued on Saturday, August 12, by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu noted that he remains focused on delivering while noting that youth empowerment is a fundamental pillar of all reform actions being implemented across sectors to create an environment where Nigerian youths can thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

Tinubu promises regular engagements with youths

President Tinubu assured the younger generation that his administration would consistently engage with them and listen to them to implement their essential needs and forward-looking feedback.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While highlighting his commitment to active listening engagement, President Tinubu noted that enacting the Student Loan Act and providing buses to the student bodies of all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education nationwide stand out as tangible examples of his administration's responsiveness.

He, however, urged youths to utilise their position as agents of change to champion national progress, unity and collective prosperity for all citizens of our beloved country.

"It’s unbearable": APC youths lament as hardship bites harder

In another development, APC youths, under the aegis of the League of Youth Voters for Tinubu and Shettima, have called on the president to address the hardship in the country.

The group also urged the president to ensure youths are appointed in his next set of appointments.

According to the group, their expectations are on the appointments of ministers and heads of government agencies and departments.

Source: Legit.ng