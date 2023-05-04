Police said the murdered kidnap suspect and his gang members attacked a residential building in Idemili North Local Government

Before the arrival of police operatives, one of the gang members was burnt alive by some indigenes of Ogbunike community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State

The police warned people against resorting to jungle justice whenever they apprehend criminal suspects

Awka, Anambra State - The Anambra State police command, on Wednesday, May 3, rescued a female kidnap victim who was abducted along St Monica's College road, Ogbunike, in Oyi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Legit.ng reports that the police also arrested one Jamui Emiron, 22, and recovered one yellow Mitsubishi L300 bus with Anambra Reg No: UKP 729 A.

The Anambra State police command, on Wednesday, May 3, rescued a female kidnap victim in Oyi LGA. Photo credit: Anambra Broadcasting Service

A statement by the command's spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said that the suspect, with his gang members, attacked and robbed occupants of a residential house in Ezi-Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of the state, before abducting their female victim, and were en route to their den before police were alerted.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that members of the neighbourhood had already supported the police by blocking the exit points within the area, intercepting the vehicle, and apprehending two of the gang members while others escaped.

One of the gang members was set ablaze before the police’s arrival.

Police speak on incident

Tochukwu’s statement partly reads:

"In the early hours of Wednesday, May 3, police operatives attached to Ogbunike division, responding to a distress call along St Monica's College, Ogbunike, arrested one Mr Jamui Emiron ‘m’ aged 22 years, and recovered one already damaged yellow Mitsubishi L300 bus, with Anambra reg nos: UKP 729 A.

"Unfortunately, upon the arrival of the police operatives, one of the suspects has already been set ablaze by the angry mob, and the criminal operational vehicle was badly damaged. The operatives rescued the victim, the second suspect and recovered the vehicle.”

Legit.ng gathered that the rescued victim has been taken to the hospital, and is currently receiving medical treatment, while the second suspect is in custody.

Anambra police warn against jungle justice

Meanwhile, the police spokesman while reiterating the campaign against mob action by some members of the public, who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of any crime, commended the efforts and courage of community members in the apprehension of suspects; but encouraged them to take such suspect to the nearest police station whenever they are apprehended.

This, he said, would afford the police the opportunity to conduct an appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects, and bring them to justice.

